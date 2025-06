A MAN HAS been arrested after a PSNI officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop last night in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened last night at around 11pm on the Beltany Road in Omagh.

PSNI Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said an officer stopped a vehicle and believed the driver may have been under the influence.

The officer prepared to conduct a preliminary breath test.

However, when they informed the driver of this, he took off at speed and dragged the police officer along with his vehicle for several meters before the officer was able to free himself.

The driver fled the scene but both the driver and vehicle were located about to kilometres away in the village of Kesh in Co Fermanagh, where the car had run out of fuel.

Advertisement

The driver was then arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and assault on police.

The driver, aged 24, remains in custody.

The officer sustained multiple fractures to his foot along with cuts and bruises.

Chief Inspector Dodds said the officer will be unable to work for several weeks while they heal and recover.

Dodds added that this was a “very dangerous situation which could have had a much more dire outcome”.

“Police officers do not go to work expecting to be injured or attacked. No one should,” said Dodds.

Meanwhile, a member of the public stopped at the scene to offer assistance to the injured officer and the PSNI has appealed for this person to make contact with them.