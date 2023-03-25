Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 25 March 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Mullingar
Man arrested and Garda injured after demonstration at asylum seeker accommodation
At around 9pm last night, a number of protestors blocked an entrance to Columb Barracks in Mullingar.
6.1k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested and a garda has been injured after a demonstration at Columb Barracks in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Last month, the Department of Integration confirmed plans to use the Columb Barracks for temporary asylum seeker accommodation purposes.

The intention is that no person should have to stay at Columb Barracks for more than three weeks before being moved on to more suitable accommodation, the Department said.

The site is also intended to be used for a maximum of 12 months. 

A bus carrying asylum seekers entered the premises at around 11.30am yesterday morning. 

However, RTÉ reported that a group of protesters then stopped a second bus from entering the premises at around 1pm yesterday afternoon, and that protestors remained at the scene.

In a statement to The Journal, a garda spokesperson said a number of Garda units attended the scene of this demonstration yesterday evening and remained into the early hours of this morning.

At around 9pm last night, a number of protestors blocked an entrance to the premises.

Gardaí requested the crowd to disperse to allow for staff to enter the property.

A male Garda was assaulted during this time, but did not require medical treatment.

A man in his 20s was arrested for public order offences shortly after midnight.

He has since been released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesperson said the crowd later dispersed from the scene after 1.30am.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags