Man arrested in connection with Scouting Ireland allegations released without charge

A MAN IN his 70s arrested by Gardaí investigating allegations of sexual offences at Scouting Ireland has been released without charge.

The man was arrested yesterday after Gardaí from the Protective Services Unit in Cork city carried out four searches at properties in Co Cork and one in Co Kerry. During the searches Gardaí seized documentation, electronic devices and computers.

The sexual offences are alleged to have occurred over a 30-year period.

The man, who was detained at Togher Garda Sation, was released last night.

Gardaí said that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.