A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the case of missing Kerry farmer Michael Gaine.

The man is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Kerry Division.

Gardaí continue to carry out searches and technical examinations at lands at Carrig East, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

The family of Michael Gaine have been informed of this arrest and gardaí continue to support Michael’s family through a Family Liaison Officer, a spokesperson has said.

The family have requested privacy at this time.

Yesterday, gardaí confirmed that they had discovered partial human remains at the missing man’s farm.

Advertisement

Garda at the scene in Carrig East, Kenmare, yesterday investigating the disappearance of Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sources indicate that the body fragments were found in a field where slurry was spread on Friday.

The slurry came from the same tank previously searched at the beginning of the investigation.

It is understood that a person had intended to use a tank and specialist machine at the site to spread slurry on the land when the machine they were using stopped working.

When they went to investigate, they discovered what is believed to be a human vertebrae.

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.

This is a breaking story with more to follow