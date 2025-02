A MAN WHO beat his former partner twice in one night and then contacted her 54 times in one day has been given a two-year suspended sentence for harassment and assault.

Raymond McGuire (40) of St Peter’s Drive Walkinstown Dublin 12, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault causing harm to the woman and criminal damage on 19 July 2018. He also pleaded guilty to harassment of the woman on 27 July 2018.

Garda Keith Brannigan told Karl Moran BL, prosecuting, that McGuire had become aggressive towards the woman in her home previous to July 2018.

He called to her home on the night of the attack and asked for his television back. She told him to collect his stuff and leave, but he grabbed the television and began whipping her with the cable of it.

McGuire threatened to kill the woman and chased after her, striking her with a cushion before he left her home.

He returned two hours later and got into the house by smashing a pane in the front door. He went up to the woman’s bedroom and punched her to the head and face.

Gda Brannigan told Moran that on 27 July, McGuire contacted the woman 54 times, shouting abuse at her and sending her abusive WhatsApp messages. She made it clear to him that she didn’t want any contact with him.

The couple have not spoken since and McGuire has not had contact with the children.

A victim impact report was handed into court but not read out.

Gda Brannigan agreed with Ian Woodland BL, defending, that when questioned by gardaí, his client was puzzled as to why he rang the woman so many times that day but acknowledged that it was his phone and accepted responsibility.

He told gardaí he had been drinking all night and his “head was not in the right place”.

Woodland said his client is married now and currently lives with his sister.

He said McGuire was in “a heightened emotional state” at the time and lost control of himself. He had written a letter of apology and was remorseful for his behaviour.

Judge Martin Nolan said there was some dispute that turned from verbal to physical.

He said the harassment was “a litany of abusive messages” but acknowledged that McGuire’s previous convictions were for minor offences.

Judge Nolan said it was “a very severe lapse in judgement”. He imposed a sentence of two years in prison which he suspended in full after ordering that McGuire also give €4,000 to the victim.

The judge said the first decision he makes is whether an accused should go to prison. He decided in this case that McGuire did not deserve a custodial sentence.

Judge Nolan said once he made that decision, he determined that an order to pay the woman €4,000 would serve as a punishment to McGuire.