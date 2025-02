A MAN CHARGED with knife possession following an alleged spate of shop raids and a stand-off with gardaí in Ballymun on Sunday has been remanded in custody.

Leon Wright, 36, of Applewood Gardens, Swords, was arrested following an investigation into a crime spree allegedly targetting shops and a pharmacy in north Dublin on Friday and over the weekend.

Wright is accused of unlawfully possessing a knife with a 19cm blade at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun.

He also faces five counts of robbery.

He allegedly took cigarettes to the value of €100 at Spar, on Marewood Crescent, in Ballymun, and €150 cash from Dealz, The Hamptons, Santry Cross, Dublin 11, on Sunday.

It is alleged that he raided two premises on Saturday, Hickeys Pharmacy, Meakstown Finglas Dublin 11, where €694.31 was reportedly taken, and robbed Coolers Off Licence Applewood Village Swords Dublin of €200.

Wright was also charged with robbing the same off-licence on Friday and taking €160 on that occasion.

Dressed in black, the accused remained silent when brought before Judge Aine Clancy at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Garda Fergus Burke, who intends to object to bail, said the accused “made no reply” when charged.

The detective handed over a document with his grounds for opposing bail to defence solicitor Jenny McGeever, who responded that there was no bail application at this stage.

Judge Clancy remanded him in custody to appear again on February 16. Legal aid was granted to Wright, who did not address the proceedings and was kissed by his partner as he was escorted from court.

Mother of one, Lisa Hennessy, 27, of no fixed abode but staying at Silogue Close, is his co-accused in the alleged robbery at Hickeys Pharmacy on Saturday.

She has another charge for stealing goods worth about €300 from another shop that day.

Her third charge was for possessing a knife, which was allegedly on her when she was arrested on Sunday.

Garda Dwayne O’Brien objected to her bail, telling the court that Hennessy allegedly held the pharmacy door while the co-accused approached staff with a knife and took money from the till.

Her solicitor, Colleen Gildernew, pleaded for bail, telling the court her client could not lodge money and was at “rock bottom”. The court heard Hennessy had mental health issues and she had suffered a bereavement last year.

The solicitor stressed that her client had the presumption of innocence and was not in a position to lodge money but would obey conditions such as a curfew to address garda concerns.

Judge Clancy released her on bail but ordered her to be in her residence between 11 pm – 6 am daily and to stay away from the co-accused and the Finglas area.

Hennessy said, “No problem” when told the bail terms and will appear again later this month.

Gardaí are to seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.