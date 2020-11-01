Man due in court over seizure of €269k worth of drugs and €16.4k in cash in Dublin

An image of the seized items

A MAN IS due in court tomorrow following the seizure of €269,000 worth of drugs and €16,400 in cash during a search of a house in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out the search of the house in the Santry Cross area of Dublin 11 on Friday evening.

During the course of the search, €14,000 worth of crack cocaine and approximately €255,000 worth of Diazepam tablets were discovered and seized (pending analysis).

Gardaí also seized €16,4000 in cash, three mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.