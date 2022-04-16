Man (30s) due in court over Dublin shooting

A MAN AGED in his 30s is due in court today over a shooting in Dublin that took place a week ago.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

Last Friday at around 5pm, a man was injured in a shooting incident at Cherrywood Grove in Clondalkin.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

