A MAN HAS been detained following a firearms incident in Bangor, Co Down, last night

The incident happened in the High Street area of Bangor.

Videos have been circulating of the incident on social media and they appeared to show armed officers confronting an individual and a number of apparent shots can be heard.

Advertisement

The public had been urged to avoid the area and the PSNI said cordons remain in place as officers carry out investigative enquiries.

“We appreciate the public’s patience,” said a PSNI spokesperson, “and ask that you still continue to avoid the area at this time.”

Alan Chambers, a UUP MLA for the area, said a numbers of shots were heard and described the incident as “tense”.

“Huge appreciation to the PSNI for how they handled this incident,” he added.