Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 17 May 2022
Man (60s) dies following motorcycle crash in Tralee

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 17 May 2022, 9:34 PM
36 minutes ago 2,430 Views 0 Comments
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the crash site. File photo.
A MAN IN his 60s has died following a motorcycle crash in Co Kerry this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision at Springfield, Ballyvelly, Tralee, shortly after 4pm.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will be arranged and the local Coroner has been notified.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300 023, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

