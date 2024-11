A MAN IN his 20s sustained facial injuries in a serious assault in Naas, Co Kildare, yesterday. The attack happened shortly before 12pm.

A man, also in his 20s, was arrested and detained in connection with the assault. He has since been charged and appeared before Naas District Court this morning, gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred shortly before 12 noon on Newbridge Road, near the Ardconagh Housing Estate.

The victim was approached by a lone male and assaulted, sustaining facial injuries. He was subsequently taken to Naas Hospital for treatment.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

In addition, they are appealing to those with video footage, particularly dash-cam footage from motorists traveling on Newbridge Road near the Ardconagh Housing Estate at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.