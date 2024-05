A MAN IN his 60s is in a serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car during a hit and run incident in Co Donegal.

The victim, a pedestrian, was struck by a car in the Inishowen village of Clonmany at 12.15am yesterday morning.

The car involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

Advertisement

The emergency services took the injured man to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

However, he has since been rushed to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardai have confirmed they have arrested a man in his 30s following the incident.

A spokesperson said “As a result of further investigations, a male driver of the vehicle, aged in his 30s was identified and arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Donegal Division.”