A MAN IN his 30s who was posing as a Wexford County Council worker has been arrested in connection with burglary, trespass and criminal damage.

Gardaí in New Ross arrested and charged the man following reports of burglaries in the area last Wednesday.

It is understood that he approached homes while posing as a Wexford County Council worker.

He has since been charged in connection with two counts of burglary, one count of trespass, and one count of criminal damage.

Gardaí have reminded the public to remain vigilant and to always verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent public bodies before them granting access to your home.

“If in doubt, contact the organisation directly or phone gardaí,” said a spokesperson after the arrest.

In a statement on social media, Wexford County Council said it is aware of “reports of people posing as Council staff trying to gain access to properties in the New Ross area”.

Wexford County Council advisory

The Council said that if you are not expecting Wexford County Council to call, or are in any doubt as to the person’s identity, to call the Council to confirm their identity.

“If they are not a council worker you should report the matter to the gardaí,” added a Council spokesperson.