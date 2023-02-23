Meta is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs

FACEBOOK PARENT META is planning a fresh round of job cuts, deputising human resources, lawyers, financial experts and top executives, the Washington Post has reported.

The cuts could affect thousands of workers, it reported.

Meta reportedly plans to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports, flattening the layers of management between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s interns.

The Post reported that other managers may end up overseeing a higher number of employees as their teams grow bigger.

Meta is also considering more traditional cuts, including slashing some projects and jobs, the Post reported.

Previous announcement

These reports come after Zuckerberg in November sent a message to employees that confirmed more than 11,000 staff, or 13% of the company’s workforce, were to be let go.

It was anticipated that up to 400 people employed by Meta in Ireland could lose their jobs.

Around 3,000 people are directly employed by Meta in Ireland and Dublin is home to its European headquarters.

In the message sent to staff in November, Zuckerberg said he wanted to “take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here”.

“I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted,” he said.

Zuckerberg told his 87,000-strong staff he had expected the boost in e-commerce and online activity during the Covid pandemic to continue, but added: “I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”