Meteor to refund 55,000 customers for data charges following investigation

MOBILE NETWORK METEOR has agreed to refund a total amount of €722,760 to around 55,000 customers following an investigation into out-of-bundle data charges by ComReg.

The communications regulator found that Meteor – which was closed down by parent company eir in 2017 – did not supply customers with adequate details relating to these data charges.

In a statement on its website, ComReg said that past customers of the company will be refunded via a Payzone voucher, using the contact details that Meteor has on record.

“Refunds will be completed by the end of July 2023. Customers will have 90 days to claim the refund,” ComReg said.

In a statement on the settlement, eir said: “We understand the importance of providing our customers with clear, comprehensive and easily accessible information about prices and tariffs.”

Affected customers who were with Meteor in 2016 and 2017 will receive a refund with an average value of €13.02, according to eir.

More information about the settlement agreement and accessing refunds can be found here.

For 12 years, Meteor was a standalone brand within the eir group.

Eir is Ireland’s largest telecommunications company.