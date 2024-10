VICTIMS OF PAEDOPHILE former surgeon Michael Shine have described a meeting with Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald at Leinster House yesterday as “fruitful”, and said they are now seeking to sit down to discuss their campaign with Taoiseach Simon Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Five men who were sexually assaulted by the now disgraced doctor have taken their campaign for a public inquiry to Leinster House as they push for answers to questions that loom over the case.

They claim that Shine’s abuse was a “well known, open secret” in the community.

Hundreds of men claim that they were abused by the former surgeon, now 93, over decades, but in 2024, he is a free man after serving just three years in prison.

In August of this year, The Journal published testimony from a group who say they were abused by Shine and who are calling for a Commission of Investigation to probe claims that health and religious authorities failed to stop his abuse.

Sinn Féin confirmed to the victims at yesterday’s meeting that it will include a commitment to a Commission of Investigation in its election manifesto.

Labour were the first party to confirm that they would include the establishment of a commission their manifesto early last month, and called on other parties to do the same.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and health spokesperson, TD David Cullinane, attended the meeting yesterday. It’s understood the meeting had been in McDonald’s schedule for at least two weeks.

Cullinane said afterwards: “Sinn Féin will be including a firm commitment in our General Election manifesto on this matter, and call on all political parties to do the same to ensure, whatever Government is formed after the next election, that the next Programme for Government includes an explicit commitment to the survivors.”

Victim Ian Russell said afterwards that the meeting had been “very rewarding and fruitful”.

Another victim, Ian Armstrong, said that he was also grateful that the meeting had taken place. “Open heart, and minds…they listened to each of us. (It was) quite an emotional meeting as abuse stories were told.”

Victim Gerard Murray added: “(My) feeling personally after today’s meeting is satisfaction with the response from Sinn Fein.”

Larry Torris, another victim, added that the party’s commitment was “welcome” and made him hopeful of “moving forward in a positive way”.

A number of the campaigners were critical of the lack of contact with the group from the two main Government parties in particular.

Larry Torris, Gerard Murray, Cianan Murray, Ian Armstrong, Adrienne Reilly of Dignity4Patients, Ian Russell, and lawyer Diarmuid Brecknell at Leinster House.

Speaking to The Journal in the US last month Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged to engage with survivors of Shine’s abuse to get them a process they believe can give them information and justice.

He stopped short, however, of committing to establishing a Commission of Investigation.

“I think they’re making very important, very legitimate, very fair points, and I do want government to obviously be in a position to be helpful,” the Taoiseach said.

The Fine Gael leader said his officials are currently preparing a “paper” for him setting out the options and outlining the work that has been done to date.

Victims of Shine have also previously called for an unpublished review – into whether the abuse warranted further investigation – to be made public. Stephen Donnelly, the Fianna Fáil Minister for Health, said last month that he is consulting with the Attorney General on whether this is possible, but that he is hopeful that it will be.

Larry Torris, in his comments after his meeting with McDonald yesterday, said “a lack of recognition and acknowledgement from other Government parties is frustrating and making me feel like I am not represented by, or valued by some sections of our public representatives”.

CEO of advocacy and support organisation Dignity4Patients, Adrienne Reilly, said other parties needed to engage with victims and called on Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens to meet with victims and commit to a Commission of Investigation in their manifestos.

Speaking last month, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said a comprehensive response from the State was needed, but also stopped short of committing to a commission.

Reilly said yesterday: “The absence of a commitment to a Commission of Investigation from sitting government parties is lamentable and frankly unacceptable at this stage.

“We look forward to meeting the Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael party leaders in the coming weeks, pre-election.”

She added: “The victims are very keen to sit down with Taoiseach Simon Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee and are disappointed they have not received a communication offering a meeting.”

Lawyer for the victims, Diarmuid Brecknell of Phoenix Law, said it had been a “very positive meeting with Sinn Féin”.

He said that there had been no response so far to the group’s letters to the Minister for Justice asking her to meet with the victims.

The group met with McDonald before her appearance in the Dáil yesterday to issue responses on a number of controversies the party is now facing.

In a significant development in the latest controversy to emerge, a former senator was named in the Dáil by McDonald for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old.

Amid strong criticism from other parties, McDonald defended her approach in handling the matters and said Sinn Féin did not back down from ensuring accountability.

Later in the session, there was criticism from other opposition politicians that the Dáil had only cleared time to debate child protection in the context of political scandals that had emerged in recent weeks.