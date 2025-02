THE TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin has said he will engage with the Trump administration “in a spirit of respect and goodwill” as he seeks to “protect our economy” amid heightened concern about what the new US president means for Ireland.

Martin said he has faced “loud demands to criticise and even attack” the Trump government but he is “absolutely resolute” in not paying them heed.

Instead the Fianna Fáil leader said he will engage with the new US administration “in a way which is more respectful and more effective than what others are proposing”, highlighting Ireland as an “essential bridge” to the European market for American business.

It comes amid mounting horror domestically and internationally at Trump’s stated plan for the US to take over Gaza.

His proposal that the US would take over the region and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents has been rejected and denounced by American allies and adversaries alike.

The United Nations and legal experts have said the plan is illegal under international law, with the UN chief warning Trump against ethnic cleansing.

Martin’s comments come as attention begins to turn toward the expected traditional St Patrick’s Day visit of the Taoiseach to the White House, with Martin already facing calls over how to address Trump in the Oval Office.

And speaking this evening in an address at the Cork Chamber’s annual dinner, Martin said he would emphasise “building positive relations” in a bid to protect the Irish economy.

While not mentioning the US leader by name, Martin outlined how he intends to approach the business tycoon.

“Those of you who follow daily proceedings in the Dáil will know that I regularly face loud demands to criticise and even attack others. But on this point, I am absolutely resolute,” Martin told the audience in prepared remarks.

“As Taoiseach my duty is to protect our economy and the jobs which come from our focus on building positive relations with others. And I will also always promote our values in a way which is more respectful and more effective than what others are proposing.”

He said there is a “fraternal bond which is older than our state” with the US, alongside social and cultural connections.

“Our economic links are deep and mutually beneficial,” Martin said.

“For American companies we not only provide a pro-enterprise and highly skilled environment in which to develop, we are an essential bridge to a bigger and lucrative European market.

“As many of the companies represented here tonight know, Ireland has been a reliable base which has strengthened the parent company in the United States.”

He added that a “basic and unchanging principle” for the Government is that it will engage with Trump “in a spirit of respect and goodwill – a spirit which I have no doubt will continue to define our relationship”.