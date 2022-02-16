#Open journalism No news is bad news

Belgian court to hear criminal case involving hacking of Luke 'Ming' Flanagan's Twitter account

The tweet in question referred to another Irish politician.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 5:46 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

ALLEGATIONS THAT SOMEONE hacked and sent a damaging message from Luke Ming Flanagan’s Twitter account will be heard by a Belgian criminal court, it has emerged. 

MEP Flanagan has said that there is “sufficient evidence” against the suspect in the matter and it has now been forwarded on to the criminal courts.

The tweet in question referred to another Irish politician. 

Ming initially said that his account was logged into a third-party app called Tweetcaster which he said allowed an individual tweet from his account by using an old password.

He said that the person who did this logged in from Belgium. Flanagan himself has been at home in Ireland since March due to Covid-19. 

Belgian police had been working with Flanagan since he made the complaint. 

In a statement today, Flanagan said that a court had decided there was enough evidence to progress the case. 

He said: “On the 28th of September 2020, my Twitter account was hacked and an extremely damaging message was posted, and subsequently deleted, by a third party against my will and my knowledge. 

“After a long investigation led by the Belgian authorities and with the help of the Director General for Security and Safety of the European Parliament, a preliminary court hearing took place yesterday before the Chambre du Conseil in Brussels. 

“The Court, with the full support of the public prosecutor, has decided that the file contains sufficient elements against the suspect in question for the case to be sent to a criminal court in Brussels.” 

