Sunday 20 March 2022
Gardaí appeal for information on missing Athy man

It is believed he might be in the area of Bray, Co Wicklow.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 7:15 PM
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Daniel Foley.

He has been missing from his home in the Kilberry area of Athy, Co Kildare since Saturday, 19 March 2022.

Daniel is described as being:

  • 6’ 1” in height
  • Of large build
  • With black hair and blue eyes

When last seen, Daniel was wearing:

  • A light dark-blue jumper
  • Dark-blue jeans

It is believed Daniel may be in the Bray area of Wicklow.

Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athy Garda Station 059 863 4210 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

