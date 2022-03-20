Gardaí appeal for information on missing Athy man

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Daniel Foley.
He has been missing from his home in the Kilberry area of Athy, Co Kildare since Saturday, 19 March 2022.
Daniel is described as being:
- 6’ 1” in height
- Of large build
- With black hair and blue eyes
When last seen, Daniel was wearing:
- A light dark-blue jumper
- Dark-blue jeans
It is believed Daniel may be in the Bray area of Wicklow.
Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athy Garda Station 059 863 4210 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
