Have you seen Liam Brassil? Gardaí appeal for help in locating 93-year-old from Co Kerry

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 93-year-old Liam Brassil.

He has been missing from Tralee, Co.Kerry since yesterday evening.



Mr Brassil was last seen at around 5:20pm yesterday evening in his home at Sycamore View, Caherwisheen, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Advertisement

He is described as being around 5’4”, with a slim build and grey hair and blue eyes.

Mr Brassil has reduced mobility and suffers with dementia.

Searches in the local area involving gardaí, the fire brigade, Banna Rescue and Civil Defence are continuing.



Anyone with information on Mr Brassil’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.