Gardaí seek help finding 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have appealed to the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.

Eva Sandorova, who is from the Newcastle area of Dublin, was last seen at around 4pm on 7 December at Dundrum Shopping Centre.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height and of a medium build, with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, Eva was wearing a shiny black jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Clondalkin garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.