A CYCLIST HAS died following a crash in the early hours of the morning in Co Monaghan over the weekend.

The collision, involving a pedal bike, occurred at Gort an Teannal in Knockatallon, Co Monaghan, at around 1.15am on Saturday, 21 September.

Gardaí and emergency services attended to the scene and the cyclist, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Enniskillen Hospital in Co Fermanagh.

However, he died from his injuries on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are asking that any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.