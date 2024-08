NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

E-Scooters are to be banned on public transport from October due to safety concerns. Similar decisions have previously been taken in cities such as London and Berlin.

INTERNATIONAL

The scene after a blaze at a block of flats on Freshwater Road in Dagenham, East London. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: Macron denied any political link to the arrest of Telegram founder

#ITALY: Superyacht captain under investigation over sinking off Sicilian coast

#GAZA: UN Humanitarian operations were forced to halt in Gaza after Israeli evacuation orders

#UKRAINE: Russia targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure in ‘outrageous’ attack

#LONDON: Residents were evacuated after a blaze at east London apartment block with known fire safety issues

#PAKISTAN: Separatist gunmen killed 39 people in coordinated attacks in Pakistan

PARTING SHOT

Nasa astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth in 2025.

Nasa decided that it is too risky to bring two astronauts back to Earth in Boeing’s troubled new capsule, and they will have to wait until next year for a ride home with SpaceX.

What should have been a week-long test flight for Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will now last more than eight months. The seasoned pilots have been stuck at the International Space Station since the beginning of June.

Read the full story here.