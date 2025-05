GOOD MORNING.

1. Gaza

An offer made by the European Union’s top diplomat to assist Israel in replacing aid agencies in Gaza has been described as “utterly shameful” and “against what we stand for” by two Irish MEPs.

On Wednesday evening, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said she had offered Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar EU assistance with his government’s proposal to take over the distribution of aid in the besieged Palestinian territory, where Israel has imposed a complete blockade since early March.

The Journal understands that Kallas made the offer without consulting her colleagues and that her remarks do not reflect the EU’s official position.

2. Vatican

Pope Leo XIV will celebrate Mass this morning for the first time since becoming the new head of the Catholic Church.

Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost was elected by fellow cardinals yesterday to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics after a conclave in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

The 69-year-old will return to the chapel this morning celebrate a Mass with cardinals that will be broadcast by the Vatican, delivering his much anticipated first homily as pope.

3. Russia

More than two dozen foreign leaders — including from one EU member state — are due in Moscow today for Russia’s flagship Victory Day military parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The gathering of some of Russia’s key partners comes as Europe attempts to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin isolated, despite a recent rapprochement between Moscow and Washington.

Advertisement

Ukraine, which has stepped up drone attacks on Moscow ahead of the parade, has argued that foreign participation is akin to support for Russia’s three-year war on Ukraine.

4. Lauren O’Brien

The funeral of Lauren O’Brien, a 13-year-old girl who died at a motorsport event in west Cork over the weekend, is set to take place today.

Lauren O’Brien from Terelton, Co Cork was competing in a heat at at the Cork Autograss Racing Club on Sunday when the fatal crash occurred.

5. Eurovision

A group of more than 350 independent Irish TV and film producers have signed an open letter calling on the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to change its position on the participation of Israel in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The letter follows a statement issued yesterday by the competition’s director Martin Green, in which he defended the EBU’s decision to keep Israel in the contest.

6. Teachers

The Teachers’ of Ireland (TUI) has advised its members to accept a newly proposed support package following discussions between unions and education minister Helen McEntee.

Both the TUI and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) are to now put McEntee’s latest proposals on senior cycle reform to a vote of their members.

The proposed reforms aim to broaden assessment methods by allocating a minimum of 40% of marks to project work or practicals across all subjects.

7. Harvey Weinstein trial

A former model tearfully told a jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16, calling it the most “horrifying thing I ever experienced” to that point.

Kaja Sokola, an aspiring actress at the time, told jurors at Weinstein’s retrial today that the onetime film mogul put his hand inside her underwear and made her touch his genitals at a Manhattan apartment in 2002.

8. Finglas

Gardaí seized a pump-action shotgun, four motorcycles, a tracking device and drugs following searches at residences in the Finglas area of Dublin.

The searches were carried out this morning with support from armed gardaí, following an incident in which a suspected pipe bomb was flown into a house in the area using a drone last Monday.