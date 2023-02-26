GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning as you start your day.

Attempted murder investigation

1. A sixth man has been arrested in the investigation into the shooting of off-duty PSNI officer John Caldwell this week.

PSNI detectives investigating the attempted murder arrested the man yesterday evening, the sixth arrest since the Detective Chief Inspector was shot on the grounds of a sports centre in Omagh on Wednesday.

The man, aged 71, was arrested in Omagh under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned by detectives.

Mother and baby homes

2. Stolen, a new documentary on mother and baby homes, is set to premiere in Dublin next week.

The documentary speaks to several survivors, relatives and experts to explore how the mother and baby home system operated and the ongoing impact it has on so many people’s lives today.

The Journal interviewed director Margo Herkin ahead of the premiere.

West Bank

3. Jordan is host a “political-security” meeting between Israel and Palestine today to try to restore calm in the occupied territories after deadly violence, according to a government official.

The meeting in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba will also be attended by representatives from the United States and Egypt.

It aims at “building trust” between Israel and the Palestinians, the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Stabbing in Swords

4. A young man has been held in custody on €51,000 bail after gardaí charged him with causing severe harm to a teenager who was left fighting for his life after being stabbed in the neck as he sat in his car in Dublin.

Brandon Gavin, of Brookdale Road, Rivervalley, Swords, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court this evening.

Judge Smyth said the defendant had been charged with a serious offence and it was unclear what the position would be concerning the injured party and whether he would survive the attack or be left with severe brain damage.

Eviction ban

5. Minister of State Jack Chambers has said that the government is still considering whether or not to extend the eviction ban beyond April.

Figures released yesterday show that homelessness has hit a record high for the seventh month in a row, despite the eviction ban being in place since November.

A total of 8,323 adults and 3,431 children were living in emergency accommodation during the week of 23 to 29 January.

Ukraine

6. New EU sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine adopted yesterday will target 121 individuals and entities, including Iranian drone manufacturers.

The measures form the 10th round of EU sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia’s finances and military supplies used in its invasion that started a year ago.

The successive round of EU measures are “the most far-reaching sanctions ever – depleting Russia’s war arsenal and biting deep into its economy,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

Northern Ireland Protocol

7. Negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol are “inching towards conclusion”, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar was speaking yesterday as speculation mounts that a deal may be announced in the coming days.

Talks between the UK and EU to resolve the dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements have been ongoing for some time.

Water supply

8. Water supply to 350,000 homes and businesses in parts of Dublin have been temporarily cut off today to facilitate the connection of a new water pipeline to work alongside a crucial existing pipe that dates back to the 1960s.

Irish Water is advising customers in the north of the county that water supply will be disrupted until approximately 11am while the the connection works are carried out.

The size of the pipes and the network mean it could take up to another 10 hours for normal supply to reach all areas, particularly for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Court appearance

9. A man who was arrested over a seizure of €140,000 worth of cocaine in Tallaght in Dublin has been held on €11,000 bail.

Officers with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) arrested Dominik Kaczmarek (31) of Maplewood Green, Tallaght on Friday.

He was charged with possessing two kilos of cocaine for sale or supply at his address.