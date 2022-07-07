#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

No charges against Leo Varadkar, active shooter training for gardaí, and another round of Westminster resignations.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 8:00 AM
34 minutes ago 737 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5810097
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Boris Johnson

1. The UK government’s Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has resigned from his post this morning as calls continue for Boris Johnson to step down from his role as prime minister.

Three other government members have resigned this morning, signalling discontent that Johnson has not already left office.  

In his resignation letter, Lewis said that the government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”. 

Active shooter training

2. In this morning’s early lead story, Niall O’Connor reports that specialist firearms gardaí have trained for active shooter attacks in a school and other possible public locations.

Sources told The Journal that Ireland has a protocol created by the Special Tactics and Operations Command to deal with shooting situations like those frequent in the United States.

The protocol directs armed gardaí to immediately enter buildings and deal with the armed attacker.

Uvalde

3. A new report into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas has outlined how police failed to act on opportunities that might have saved lives.

The report details that some of the 21 victims “could have been saved” if they had received medical attention sooner while police waited more than an hour to breach the classroom.

The Uvalde massacre is the deadliest school shooting in the US since Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. 

Leo Varadkar

4. No charges are set to be brought against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of an agreement between the government and Irish Medical Organisation.

Gardaí confirmd yesterday evening that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed not to prosecute after receiving a “comprehensive” investigation file.

Varadkar said that he is “pleased at the outcome” of the investigation.   

Dáil

5. The government lost its Dáil majority last night as Donegal TD Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael Whip.

McHugh voted against the Government’s proposed mica redress legislation, saying that the bill still needs improvement and that “insufficient time” had went into debating it. 

It left the government with 79 TDs, one short of the required 80 for a majority within the Dáil. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Economy

6. The Central Bank has revised down its forecast for the economy’s growth in the coming years.

The impact of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and heightened uncertainty are lowering confidence and causing consumers and businesses to reduce spending, according to the regulator.

The bank revised its growth forecast for this year, next year and 2024 to 4.3%, 4.2% and 3.8% respectively.

Environmental destruction

7. A cross-border investigation has revealed serious environmental and air quality concerns from ammonia produced by the poultry industry.

An expert said that “precious species and habitats have been ruined and nobody seems to be paying any attention”.

Monkeypox

8. The World Health Organisation plans to reconvene its monkeypox emergency committee to decide if the outbreak constitues a global public health emergency.

More than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in 58 countries, including 39 in Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie