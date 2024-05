GOOD MORNING.

1. Gaza

Israel has carried out even more strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah today after the UN Security Council met to discuss the deadly attack at the weekend that sparked global outcry.

2. International protection

The government’s treatment of asylum seekers is expected to face legal scrutiny in the coming days when the High Court hears a claim that the State has breached the human rights of homeless international protection applicants.

3. Local elections

A Fine Gael local election candidate has suspended her campaign and asked people not to vote for her after a news report claimed she received money and work to her home in exchange for withdrawing a planning objection to a housing development.

4. Drug driving

Mandatory drug testing for drivers involved in serious collisions is to come into effect ahead of the upcoming June Bank Holiday weekend.

5. Disinformation

A European election leaflet distributed by the political party Ireland First is filled with falsehoods about immigration, NATO and Irish neutrality.

6. European Parliament

A new investigation by Noteworthy has found that disabled people are significantly underrepresented in the European Parliament and there is little practical support given to improve participation in Irish elections.

7. Kerry investigation

A man, aged in his 20s, has been released without charge after he was arrested on Monday in the investigation into the death of a man in Co Kerry.

8. South Africa

South African voters are turning out for a landmark general election today.