1. Domestic violence

Women’s aid has recorded the highest level of disclosures of domestic abuse in its 50-year history, finding an 18% rise in 2023.

2. Gaza

Fighting had largely subsided amid an army-declared “pause” to facilitate aid flows but Israel still struck Gaza yesterday and witnesses reported blasts in the besieged territory’s south.

3. Housing

Uncertainty looms over how many more homes can be built in the near future due to unavoidable delays, rising costs and supply constraints. That is according to the Central Bank’s latest report, which warns that many factors have contributed to a lag between planning permissions being granted, the commencement of building and home completions.

4. Dublin City Council

The Labour party has pulled out of talks to form a “progressive alliance” on Dublin City Council citing disagreements over the council-controlled Local Property Tax.

5. Deportations

The government has began a procurement process for charter flights to deport people who no longer have permission to remain in the State.

6. Maternity leave

Social Democrats Leader Holly Cairns has said that it is “truly incredible” that there is still no formal arrangement to allow TDs to take maternity leave.

7. Aer Lingus

A potential strike is on the cards for Aer Lingus pilots after they once again voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action amid an ongoing row over pay.

8. Thailand

Thai lawmakers met today to vote on legalising same-sex marriage, putting the kingdom on the cusp of becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to recognise marriage equality.