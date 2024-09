GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Lebanon explosions

In a second wave of device explosions in as many days, 20 people have died and more than 450 were wounded yesterday in Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon.

The Japanese firm Icom has said that it had stopped producing the model of radios reportedly used in recent blasts in Lebanon around 10 years ago.

2. Russian ship

A sanctioned ship accused of breaching international sanctions against Russia has been spotted off the Galway coast.

The US has accused the ship of flouting sanctions imposed on Russian oil and gas which has been imposed since the invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

3. Veterinary training

Two new veterinary schools are to be created at the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and South East Technological University (SETU) after many years of frustration that the veterinary course at University College Dublin was the only one in the country, leading many people to study abroad.

4. Kilrush

Armed gardaí have been deployed to a small seaside town on the west coast after a feud escalated between two factions in a drugs dispute.

5. Flooding

The leaders of four countries hit by Storm Boris will meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Poland today to discuss aid for regions badly affected by flooding.

The death toll from the storm that hit central and eastern Europe in recent days rose to 24 people as of yesterday and some areas are still under threat from rising waters.

6. Drug decriminalisation

Speaking before TDs and senators this morning, Irish pharmacists will say their industry has a “vital role” to play in the process of decriminalising drugs but will insist that any plans to do so must be front loaded with fully developed government policies.

7. Election ballot

Fine Gael TD and former junior minister Damien English will not contest the next general election. His decision means 17 Fine Gael TDs who were elected in 2020 will not stand in the upcoming election.

8. Online safety

Taoiseach Simon Harris is set to chair an Online Safety Summit today in Government Buildings. Speaking ahead of the summit, he said that “we find ourselves at an important juncture in terms of regulating the digital world”.