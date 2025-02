GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Lower speed limits

New reduced speed limits are being implemented across many rural local roads from today.

Speed limits on many local roads have now been reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h, as part of a broader initiative to tackle the rising number of road deaths and injuries.

2. International Criminal Court

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order authorising sanctions against the International Criminal Court, accusing it of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel”.

In November last year, the ICC issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity for actions during Israel’s war in Gaza.

3. Eurosong

Ahead of tonight’s Eurosong contest, The Journal asked the six acts vying to be Ireland’s Eurovision entry whether the complaints the European Broadcasting Union received last year were on their mind when they applied.

4. Omagh bombing inquiry

The Omagh bombing inquiry has heard that the widower of one of the victims of the blast had “demanded accountability” but was “met with wall of silence”.

5. Gaza aid

Tánaiste Simon Harris has announced €20 million funding from Ireland to support the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), to help with its work in assisting people impacted by the war in Gaza.

6. Joe Drennan

The parents of hit-and-run victim Joe Drennan have said they felt disrespected by a decision by a court to give their son’s killer a concurrent sentence, meaning he will not serve any jail time for the crime.

Tim and Marguerite Drennan were speaking at a vigil organised by journalism students at University of Limerick, where Joe Drennan was a fourth year student and an editor-in-chief of the university’s news platform, Limerick Voice.

7. Michelin stars

A charity is urging Michelin critics to consider the sustainability of seafood used in restaurants when handing out prestigious star gradings to restaurants.

8. Workplace Relations Commission

An order of nuns has been ordered to pay a former manager more than €70,000 after making false accusations about her remote work and annual leave arrangements.

The case originated when a new senior nursing manager joined the Little Sisters of the Poor and looked to change rules around leave and rostering arrangements.