1. Housing crisis

At a time when house prices in Ireland are almost 20% higher than they were at the peak of the Celtic Tiger, purchasing a home has arguably never been more difficult.

We asked you, our readers, for your stories about buying or trying to buy a home in Ireland and in response, we received dozens of replies from people who felt frustrated, ripped off and in some cases taken advantage of by the professionals they encountered during the process.

2. Vancouver

Several people were killed as a driver ploughed into a crowd at a street festival last night in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured,” Vancouver Police posted on social media.

“The driver is in custody.”

3. Iran

At least 18 people have died and 750 others were injured after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port in southern Iran.

The blast was reportedly linked to a shipment of a chemical ingredient used to make missile propellant.

4. Castletown House

Plans to reopen Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare next month are now in doubt, despite commitments in recent weeks from the Office of Public Works (OPW) to return staff and extend public access to the site.

The 18th-century mansion previously attracted up to a million visitors annually, but has been the focus of an ongoing dispute between local residents and the OPW for almost two years.

5. Errigal

A man has died after collapsing while climbing Errigal Mountain in Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his late 40s, took seriously ill on the mountain around midday yesterday.

The emergency services were immediately called in an operation overseen by the Malin Head Coastguard scene.

6. Gaza

President Michael D Higgins called out Israel for its actions in Gaza and criticised world leaders present at the funeral of Pope Francis for staying “silent” on the ongoing war raging within Gaza.

Speaking to reporters following Francis’s funeral in Rome this afternoon, Higgins commended the late pontiff for his outspoken stance on conflicts ongoing globally.

“He kept saying, you know, making a war is easy, making peace is difficult,” Higgins said.

7. Pope Francis funeral

Right from the moment he became leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis broke with tradition.

And in typical fashion, Francis broke with tradition right at the end, with transgender people and prisoners being among the small group who gave Francis his final farewell.

8. Graham Linehan

Graham Linehan has been charged with harassment and criminal damage.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the UK confirmed Linehan has been charged with both harassment without violence and criminal damage.

9. Weather forecast

Next week is expected to bring dry weather and sunny spells after a lapse in the recent good weather.