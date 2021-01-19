The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PLANS: GPS and pharmacists are to be paid almost €91 million to vaccinate 1.5 million people under a plan to be considered by the Cabinet.

2. #HOSPITALS: We’re into our surge ICU capacity in hospitals – here’s what that means.

3. #SCHOOLS: Doubt has been cast over special education classes returning to schools in two days’ time, after public-health specialists tried to reassure teachers at a webinar yesterday.

4. #COVID: China and the World Health Organization could have acted faster to avert catastrophe during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, a panel of independent experts has concluded.

5. #VACCINES: Two family members of staff at the Rotunda Hospital received Covid-19 vaccines which it says would have been wasted otherwise.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #NI: Hospitals across Northern Ireland will come under “intense pressure” across the next seven days, the NI health minister has said.

7. #TRAVEL: US President-elect Joe Biden’s spokeswoman discussed Trump’s announcement that a Covid-19 travel ban would be lifted.

8. #WARNING: Gardaí have become aware of a Covid-19 vaccine scam which is targeting elderly people.