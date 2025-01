GOOD MORNING.

Gaza

1. Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet today after final details of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal were ironed out, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, with the United States “confident” the truce would begin as planned this weekend.

Monaghan

2. Three people have been charged in relation to a serious assault in Co Monaghan earlier this week.

TikTok

3. Joe Biden will not enforce a ban on the social media app TikTok that is set to take effect a day before he leaves office, a US official said.

Imran Khan

4. A Pakistan court convicted former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a landmark graft case, sentencing Khan to 14 years in prison.

Seán Canney

5. Who is Séan Canney, the Galway East TD who has been put forward by the Regional Independents to sit in weekly leaders’ meetings with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste?

SpaceX

6. SpaceX launced its Starship rocket on its latest test flight but the spacecraft was destroyed following a booster catch back at the pad.

Soil invaders

7. A farmer and rewilder has warned that the ecosystem in Killarney National Park “is dying” due to the presence of invasive species.

It Ends With Us

8. It Ends With Us actor and director Justin Baldoni sued his co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation, in the latest step in a bitter legal battle surrounding the dark, romantic drama.