Local and European Elections analysis

1. Now that the dust has somewhat settled, The Journal has built a picture of what really happened on 7 June when the electorate voted in over 180 Independents.

2. The Journal also delves into whether the far-right could become a political force in Ireland. Over 100 far-right candidates stood for election, but only five were voted in as councillors.

3. Sinn Féin has also been reflecting on its performance; with 102 seats across the country (11%), Sinn Féin has fared much worse than pollsters predicted.

4. Meanwhile, newly elected MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordain claimed it is time Left parties stop to “take each other out” during an election because it “doesn’t wash anymore”. Is it time for the progressive left-wing parties to combine forces?

Drug warning

5. The HSE warned drug users of the presence of a dangerous opioid in certain tablets after a cluster of overdoses across the country that have led to at least one death.

Dáithí’s Law

6. Organ donation campaigner Máirtín Mac Gabhann and PSNI detective John Caldwell, who survived a murder attempt last year, are among those from Northern Ireland recognised in the British King’s Birthday Honours list.

West Bank

7. The World Health Organisation decried an escalating health crisis in the occupied West Bank, where growing restrictions, violence and attacks on health infrastructure are increasingly obstructing access to care.

South Africa

8. Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term after his African National Congress party struck a dramatic late coalition deal with the main opposition and other parties.

The Royals

9. Kate Middleton will make her first public appearance in six months this weekend after “making good progress” in treatment for cancer.