Gaza

1. The Israeli military today announced a “tactical pause” in its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip during daylight hours to allow the deliveries of increased quantities of humanitarian aid.

2. It comes as eight Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack on the country’s forces in months.

3. The Journal’s reporter in Rafah meanwhile has been talking to parents about food shortages and how they are impacting their families.

Horse abattoir

4. The abbatoir where RTÉ Investigates filmed “distressing” footage of welfare abuses on horses has been shut down by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

US Shooting

5. A shooter opened fire at a water park in the US state of Michigan yesterday, wounding nine or more people, including an eight-year-old child, police said.

Pension

6. Paul O’Donoghue has been working out how much extra tax Irish workers will have to pay to keep the state pension at 66.

Casement Park

7. Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill yesterday told a major rally on Irish unification in Belfast that Casement Park would be built on her watch.

Election analysis

8. Fianna Fáil won the highest number of council seats in the local elections, so is the party back? Our political editor Christina Finn has been speaking to party sources to find out.

Dublin City

9. The Tipperary Crystal shop on Dublin City’s Henry Street has been refused permission to keep its current sign up on one of the capital’s busiest shopping streets after a council planner decided it is “seriously injurious” to how the building looks.