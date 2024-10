GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

Lebanon

1. An Israeli strike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday killed at least 21 people, as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Beirut in its widening war across the region.

Cork flooding

2. The Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has said he is seeking “urgent Government approval” to reopen the Emergency Business Flooding Scheme for businesses impacted by flooding in Bantry, West Cork.

Trump rally

3. Donald Trump returned to the site of a campaign rally where an assassin’s bullet almost killed him in July, questioning whether his opponents were responsible and declaring he would “never quit.”

Dublin march

4. Thousands of people took part in a demonstration yesterday in Dublin city centre in support of Palestine.

Gaza, one year on

5. In our Voices piece, Dr Fidaa Ibrahim in Gaza describes the horrific loss of her husband in an air strike. She is asking the international community to do something.

Election speculation

6. Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the government is yet to complete its mandate, telling a packed out room of Fianna Fáilers in Dublin this evening that there is “very important work to finish which cannot be rushed”.

Newtownmountkennedy

7. A local grassroots group formed to help people seeking international protection settle into Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow has appealed to the government to provide support and leadership.

Morning Lead

8. A quango paid out €203,000 in fees over the course of five years to an external consultant, who chaired its audit committee, for a separate, part-time role as secretary to the organisation – despite knowing there was a the conflict of interest risk in the same person holding both roles.

Vatican Synod

9. As the historic Vatican Synod enters its final stage, here’s why controversial issues have been put on hold