GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza

1. The Israeli military has killed at least 24 people who had gathered to collect food from an Israeli and US-backed aid agency in Gaza, according to the Palestinian territory’s civil defence agency.

Carlow

2. A post-mortem examination will be carried out later on the 22-year-old man who died in a shooting incident in Carlow on Sunday.

Michael Shine

3. Eight new men have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against the disgraced former surgeon Michael Shine.

Ukraine

4. Donald Trump is “open” to meeting his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Turkey, the White House said, after the two sides failed on Monday to make headway towards an elusive ceasefire.

Madeline McCann

5. New searches by German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are expected to begin in Portugal today.

Eden Quay

6. A man was seriously assaulted in Dublin City centre yesterday afternoon.

Online abuse

7. Gardaí have been urged to investigate an online forum where thousands of images of girls and women from across Ireland have been posted without their knowledge.

Dublin greenways

8. Dublin City Council may soon launch an information campaign to encourage cyclists and pedestrians to “be sound” to each other on shared greenways.