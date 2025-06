DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL may soon launch an information campaign to encourage cyclists and pedestrians to “be sound” to each other on shared greenways.

A report circulated to members of the council’s transport committee last week states that there is “ongoing concern” over how cyclists and walkers are interacting on the capital’s greenways – traffic-free paths often along canals and rivers.

Officials said a “Be Sound” campaign on greenways “reminding all users of their responsibilities” is under consideration.

TikTok comedian Garron Noone recently fronted a social media ad with the same message, aimed at road users, for the council.

Still from Garron Noone's TikTok ad fpr Dublin City Council encouraging road users to 'be sound'. Garron Noone / TikTok Garron Noone / TikTok / TikTok

Greenways can only be used by cyclists, scooters and pedestrians. In Dublin, greenways along the Dodder River and the Royal Canal are currently being redeveloped with new, wider tarmacadam paths.

Along one recently upgraded stretch of the Royal Canal, most of the path is a shared space, with a narrower raised footpath reserved for walkers. On other stretches and other greenways, the space is generally fully shared.

Space is also shared by cyclists and pedestrians in other areas of the capital, such as traffic-free Capel Street.

Green Party councillor Feljin Jose, a member of the council’s transport committee, said the Garron Noone ad had been well received.

Jose said public communication specifically on greenways was worthwhile at a time when the council is expanding this infrastructure and encouraging new users.

“Some of the new sections of the Royal Canal Greenway can be very busy and a bit more courtesy and kindness towards each other is always welcome,” Jose said.

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey and then Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan at the opening of a stretch of the Dodder Greenway in Donnybrook last year. Damien Eagers Damien Eagers

Robbie Sinnot, coordinator of Voice of Vision Impairment, which represents visually impaired people, said shared spaces were “reckless design” that excluded people with disabilities, as well as the elderly and people walking with small children.

These more vulnerable users of shared spaces cannot feel safe when scooters and bikes whizz past at high speeds, Sinnot said. He added that kerbs helped guide dogs know where to walk.

Sinnot said a communications campaign telling people to be sound would be like “an Elastoplast for bad design and bad planning”.

Separately, councillors expressed frustration at last week’s transport committee meeting at the slow pace of development of cycle lane infrastructure in the capital.

Committee chair Janet Horner of the Green Party said that based on the current rate of delivery it would be 2070 before the 310km active travel network planned for the city was built.