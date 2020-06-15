Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV.

Comedy pick

The Nice Guys (2016)

Friday, RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Amelia, a girl in hiding, hires Healy to put March, a detective looking for her, in his place. After two hitmen try to get Healy to reveal her whereabouts, he pairs up with March to find her. Starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, this will be an enjoyable watch for your Friday evening.

Family pick

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Saturday, BBC One, 5.20pm

Hiro, a robotics prodigy, teams up with Baymax to avenge his brother’s day. The pair then join up with Hiro’s friends to create a team of high-tech heroes. A Disney film for all the family.

Action pick

Hanna (2011)

Tonight, Sky One, 10pm

Saoirse Ronan plays the role of Hanna Heller, a 16-year-old raised to be an assassin. Hanna is sent on a mission across Europe, but is shadowed by an intelligence agent and her team.

Sci-fi pick

War of the Worlds (2005)

Friday, BBC One, 10.45pm

This movie was directed by Steven Spielberg. It sees Ray Ferrier (played by Tom Cruise), a dockworker, ready to spend a weekend with his children. However, an alien tripod descends on Earth and threatens to wipe out humanity.

Streaming pick

Hereditary (2018)

Netflix

If you’re not into horror films, this may not be for you, but if you are, this one is worth a watch.

When Annie’s mother passes away, the family all mourn her loss. They each find different ways to handle their grief, however, they begin to unravel cryptic and terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

Finally … one to avoid this week

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Saturday, E4, 9pm

This is the fourth installment of the X-Men film series and the first in the Wolverine trilogy. Rated just 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, you may want to give this one a miss.