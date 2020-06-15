This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From a Disney animation hit to some Irish talent – here are some recommendations for the week ahead.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Jun 2020, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV.

Comedy pick 

The Nice Guys (2016)

  • Friday, RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Amelia, a girl in hiding, hires Healy to put March, a detective looking for her, in his place. After two hitmen try to get Healy to reveal her whereabouts, he pairs up with March to find her. Starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, this will be an enjoyable watch for your Friday evening. 

Family pick

Big Hero 6 (2014)

  • Saturday, BBC One, 5.20pm

Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

Hiro, a robotics prodigy, teams up with Baymax to avenge his brother’s day. The pair then join up with Hiro’s friends to create a team of high-tech heroes. A Disney film for all the family.  

Action pick

Hanna (2011)

  • Tonight, Sky One, 10pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Saoirse Ronan plays the role of Hanna Heller, a 16-year-old raised to be an assassin. Hanna is sent on a mission across Europe, but is shadowed by an intelligence agent and her team. 

Sci-fi pick 

War of the Worlds (2005)

  • Friday, BBC One, 10.45pm

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

This movie was directed by Steven Spielberg. It sees Ray Ferrier (played by Tom Cruise), a dockworker, ready to spend a weekend with his children. However, an alien tripod descends on Earth and threatens to wipe out humanity. 

Streaming pick

Hereditary (2018)

  • Netflix

Source: A24/YouTube

If you’re not into horror films, this may not be for you, but if you are, this one is worth a watch. 

When Annie’s mother passes away, the family all mourn her loss. They each find different ways to handle their grief, however, they begin to unravel cryptic and terrifying secrets about their ancestry. 

Finally … one to avoid this week 

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

  • Saturday, E4, 9pm

Source: James Kearney/YouTube

This is the fourth installment of the X-Men film series and the first in the Wolverine trilogy. Rated just 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, you may want to give this one a miss. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
