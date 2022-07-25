Poll: Will you watch the final episode of Neighbours?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S THE END of an era.
After 37 years on our screens, Neighbours will air its final episode in the coming days.
The last instalment will be aired on RTÉ2 on 3 August. Viewers with access to Channel 5 can catch it even sooner – this Friday night.
This morning we want to know: Will you watch the final episode of Neighbours?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (8)