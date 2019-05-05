This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Irish neutrality debate, Gaza violence and Belfast marathon runners go the extra mile.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 5 May 2019, 7:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Riverfest 2019 SS 0021 Tadhg Smith from Castleconnell enjoying the Riverfest Village in Limerick. Source: Sean Curtin/True Media

WORLD

Iran Ramadan A cleric looks through binoculars to spot the new moon that signals the start of Ramadan. Source: PA Images

#MIDDLE EAST: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch further strikes on Gaza in response to rocket fire from the territory.

#RUSSIA: At least 13 people have died after a passenger plane caught fire during an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport.

#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has apologised to local councillors within the Conservative party who lost their seats in the local elections.  

#NICOSIA: A man who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls in Cyprus is being investigated for also raping a foreign woman he photographed as a model

PARTING SHOT

“From the heart of Dublin near Grafton Street to the historically working class enclave of the Liberties, a slew of recently opened bars are attracting attention to the art of mixing drinks in the Irish capital.”

The New York Times has taken a distinctly Oirish look at the Irish cocktail circuit. Read it if you dare

 

Rónán Duffy
