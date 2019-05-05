Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tadhg Smith from Castleconnell enjoying the Riverfest Village in Limerick. Source: Sean Curtin/True Media

WORLD

A cleric looks through binoculars to spot the new moon that signals the start of Ramadan. Source: PA Images

#MIDDLE EAST: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch further strikes on Gaza in response to rocket fire from the territory.

#RUSSIA: At least 13 people have died after a passenger plane caught fire during an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport.

#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has apologised to local councillors within the Conservative party who lost their seats in the local elections.

#NICOSIA: A man who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls in Cyprus is being investigated for also raping a foreign woman he photographed as a model.

PARTING SHOT

The rise of craft cocktails in Dublin and beyond could have stifled the unfussy fun of Ireland’s bar scene. And yet, the opposite is true. https://t.co/CXib2PqWXu — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 5, 2019 Source: The New York Times /Twitter

“From the heart of Dublin near Grafton Street to the historically working class enclave of the Liberties, a slew of recently opened bars are attracting attention to the art of mixing drinks in the Irish capital.”

The New York Times has taken a distinctly Oirish look at the Irish cocktail circuit. Read it if you dare.