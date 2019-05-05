Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ruth Morrissey, who won a High Court case over her smear test results, says she is being positive despite a terminal diagnosis.
- Dublin MEP candidates have clashed over the potential for an EU army.
- As counting is completed in the Northern Ireland local elections, the DUP and Sinn Féin maintained their position as the largest two parties.
- Migrant rights groups have raised concerns about a lack of educational access for children of asylum seekers living in hotels and B&Bs.
- Runners in the Belfast City Marathon were forced to run extra 0.3 miles after a mix-up with a new course layout.
- Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old man missing from his home in Dublin.
- Legendary GAA manager Eugene McGee who managed the Offaly team to their historic 1982 All-Ireland title passed away.
WORLD
#MIDDLE EAST: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch further strikes on Gaza in response to rocket fire from the territory.
#RUSSIA: At least 13 people have died after a passenger plane caught fire during an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport.
#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has apologised to local councillors within the Conservative party who lost their seats in the local elections.
#NICOSIA: A man who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls in Cyprus is being investigated for also raping a foreign woman he photographed as a model.
PARTING SHOT
“From the heart of Dublin near Grafton Street to the historically working class enclave of the Liberties, a slew of recently opened bars are attracting attention to the art of mixing drinks in the Irish capital.”
The New York Times has taken a distinctly Oirish look at the Irish cocktail circuit. Read it if you dare.
