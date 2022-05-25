#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 25 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 25 May 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5774261

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Texaco Art Competition 006 Young artists with their paintings today as the winners of the 68th Texaco Children's Art Competition were announced Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Passport Express has been renamed ‘Post Passport’ amid significant delays in processing new passports. 
  • The father of two-year-old Santina Cawley, who was murdered three years ago at an apartment in Cork, has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to his former partner who was found guilty of killing his daughter.
  • Civil liberties campaigners said they are “strongly opposed” to gardaí being allowed to use facial-recognition technology.
  • The HSE launched a harm-reduction strategy for drug users at music festivals.
  • The housing minister clashed with Sinn Féín’s finance spokesperson during Leaders’ Questions today over a State subsidy scheme for developers. 
  • The Taoiseach told a TV interview in Davos during the World Economic Forum that “wind is Ireland’s oil”.
  • A new €500 grant towards the cost of a hairpiece or wig will be offered to around 2,000 people with alopecia.
  • Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s after seizing cocaine from a car in Limerick yesterday evening.  

THE WORLD 

texas-school-shooting Flowers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas after a gunman killed students and teachers Source: Jae C. Hong/PA Images

#US The gunman who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas posted his plan on Facebook 15 minutes before the attack.

#UKRAINE Russian troops advanced in eastern Ukraine as the war entered its fourth month.

#UK Boris Johnson said he believes he should remain prime minister despite the Sue Gray report’s conclusion that ‘senior leadership’ must take responsibility for lockdown breaches.

PARTING SHOT

We’ve just released the third episode of The Good Information Podcast, which looks into Ireland and the EU’s relationship with China and where it might go in the future.

Here’s where to find it.

Lauren Boland
