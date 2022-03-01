The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Here are the latest developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, from a strike on Kyiv’s TV Tower to President Volodymer Zelenskyy’s emotive appeal to the EU.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS A referendum on adding a right to housing to the Constitution could be held next year.

3. #SANCTIONS The Taoiseach told the Dáil that three Irish-based companies linked to the Russian individuals or banks which fall under EU sanctions have been identified so far.

4. #DEFAMATION Proposals to reform Ireland’s defamation laws include an end to juries in defamation cases, easier access to justice for individuals whose reputation is unfairly attacked, and clearer protection for responsible public interest journalism

5. #GENEALOGY Another year of Irish birth, marriage and death records are now available to the public online.