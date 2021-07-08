Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A polling station in Dublin Bay South Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 534 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. The Delta variant is to “outmatch” Ireland’s supply of Covid-19 vaccines in July, the HSE said.

is to “outmatch” Ireland’s supply of Covid-19 vaccines in July, the HSE said. New legislation will be required to operate the planned indoor dining system.

system. The government will issue 1.9 million EU digital Covid-19 certificates from next Monday.

EU digital Covid-19 certificates from next Monday. Voters took to the polling stations in Dublin Bay South today to choose a new member of the Dáil.

today to choose a new member of the Dáil. An amendment would require public bodies to facilitate communication through Irish over social media .

. A garda who took possession of boxing trainer Pete Taylor’s clothing after he was shot has told the Central Criminal Court that he “never saw or took any cash” belonging to Taylor.

clothing after he was shot has told the Central Criminal Court that he “never saw or took any cash” belonging to Taylor. Commercial radio stations continue to broadcast male artists at a much higher rate than women, a report has identified.

continue to broadcast male artists at a much higher rate than women, a report has identified. Kerry gardaí are asking for help to locate 73-year-old Catherine O’Donoghue who has been missing for more than a week.

THE WORLD

A soldier stands guard in front of Haitian President Jovenel Moise's home in Port-au-Prince. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#HAITI Haiti is in a ‘state of siege’ after the assassination of its president Jovenel Moise – here’s a look at what’s behind the current political situation.

#TOKYO Tokyo will be in a state of emergency for the Olympics this summer.

#SOUTH AFRICA Former South African president Jacob Zuma turned himself in to authorities last night for a 15-month prison term for contempt of court.

#INTERNATIONAL The death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed four million people globally.

PARTING SHOT

Restrictions on outdoor sports were lifted over a month ago, and the Taoiseach took advantage today when he was snapped kicking a ball outside Government Buildings.

(In seriousness, what was happening was the launch of an artificial intelligence strategy, which includes an AR project helping partly-sighted people to follow the position of a ball).

Source: Julien Behal

