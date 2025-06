NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ciara Kiely crosses the finish line with her son Theo Kiely from Glanmire at the finish line of the Cork City Marathon 2025. Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli strike in Gaza City Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#KYIV: Kyiv has destroyed more than 40 military aircraft in a drone attack deep in Russia, a Ukrainian security official said.

#PSG: Two people died, hundreds were arrested and cars were set ablaze in France overnight as football fans celebrated Paris Saint-Germain’s stunning Champions League final victory last night, the French interior ministry said today.

Advertisement

#MALAGA: Two people have been shot dead at a popular Irish bar in a Costa del Sol holiday resort in Spain.

#HAMBURG: An overnight blaze that broke out in a room in a hospital’s geriatric ward in Hamburg, Germany, killed three people and injured about 50 others, police said on Sunday.

#GAZA: The Israeli army said that it “did not fire at civilians” within or around a US-backed aid centre in southern Gaza, hours after rescuers blamed Israeli fire for dozens of deaths and injuries near the site.

PARTING SHOT

IT’S THE COUNTRY’S most high-profile workplace, but is Leinster House actually designed to get anything done? What does a week in Irish politics actually look like? This week on The Candidate, The Journal examines what life in the Dáil is really like, and the heady mix of routine, power, and pantomime that make it a dysfunctional place to work.

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, and Jane Matthews are joined by someone who is a familiar face on television these days, but was also once a familiar byline on The Journal: Gavan Reilly, political correspondent with Virgin Media News.

He pays a visit to the people who taught him everything to share insights from his new book, The Secret Life of Leinster House.

You can listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.