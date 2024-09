NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Taoiseach held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg in Dublin today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

A general strike took place in Israel today following calls from workers to the Government to engage in a ceasefire in Gaza to save the lives of the remaining Israeli hostages in the region. Alamy Alamy

#ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked protestors urging ceasefire in Gaza for ‘forgiveness’ for not saving hostages after a Tel Aviv court blocked further demonstrations

#GERMANY: Alternative for Germany became the first far-right party to win a state election since WWII

#FRANCE: French pensioner went on trial for allowing men to rape his drugged wife over a ten-year period

#SWEDEN: Toddlers in Sweden should not be given any screen time under new public health advice

#AUSTRALIA: A tiger mauled an animal handler in Australian theme park yesterday

PARTING SHOT

(L-R) Shannon Foynes Port CEO Pat Keating, Minister for Innovation Patrick O'Donovan, Junior Transport Minister James Lawless and Logistics and Shannon Foynes Port Chairperson Michael Walsh.

€32 million is being invested in Shannon Foynes Port in order to make way for the Shannon Estuary becoming an international trading hub in the future.

Today, a new jetty expansion was unveiled by Shannon Foynes Port CEO Pat Keating, Minister for Innovation Patrick O’Donovan, Junior Transport Minister James Lawless and Logistics and Shannon Foynes Port Chairperson Michael Walsh in Limerick.

It was welcomed by all the men, who said they believe the Port can become a major player in the international supply chain.