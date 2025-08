NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jockey Jake Coen celebrates after winning the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle aboard Aurea Fortuna at Galway Racecourse. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

After Mass, Pope Leo XIV returns to the altar to thank and greet the thousands of young pilgrims, nuns, and priests who have come from around the world to celebrate the 2025 Youth Jubilee Week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WEMBLEY STADIUM: A man has died after falling during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium.

#THE WEST BANK: The US State Department has confirmed an American citizen had died this week in the West Bank, with family and Palestinian officials attributing his death to arson by Israeli settlers.

#REMOTE WORKING: The Premier of the Australian state of Victoria has announced plans to enshrine working from home in law, saying it should be “a right, not a request”.

PARTING SHOT

Hannah Tyrrell lifts the Brendan Martin Cup with her daughter, Aoife. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A CELEBRATION HAS been planned for tomorrow to honour Dublin’s Senior Ladies’ team after their All-Ireland championship win against Meath earlier today.

Dublin finished the match 2-16 to Meath’s 0-10 in a comprehensive win thatclinched their seventh senior All-Ireland crown.

Tomorrow afternoon, Dublin GAA fans are invited to gather at Smithfield Square for a celebration of their win.