A CELEBRATION HAS been planned for tomorrow to honour Dublin’s Senior Ladies’ team after their All-Ireland championship win against Meath earlier today.

Dublin finished the match 2-16 to Meath’s 0-10 in a comprehensive win that clinched their seventh senior All-Ireland crown.

Tomorrow afternoon, Dublin GAA fans are invited to gather at Smithfield Square for a celebration of their win.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam and Dublin City Council will host a the event for the team, backroom staff, Dublin County board and fans. It starts at 1:30pm and will conclude at approximately 4pm.

There will entertainment provided before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC Marty Morrissey.

The event is to be “family friendly” with music and faceprinting amongst the entertainment. It is an alcohol-free event and the council has asked for those planning to attend to use public transport to travel to and from the Square.

McAdam congratulated the team on behalf of Dublin on their “outstanding achievement”.

“Their hard work, skill, and team spirit have made the whole city proud. Everyone is invited to join in the homecoming celebrations — let’s come together, cheer loud, and celebrate these fantastic champions!”