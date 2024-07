TOO BUSY TO keep up? Here’s everything that happened today that you need to know about.

IRELAND

Gardaí are currently investigating after the bodies of two men were recovered from Dublin's Grand Canal. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, who won on a platform promising easing of tensions with the west, and a relaxation of the country's headscarf laws. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#STARMER ON TOUR Keir Starmer has said that he will travel to Northern Ireland as part of a UK wide trip to kick off his tenure as prime minister. He made the announcement at a press conference following his first cabinet meeting, where he also confirmed the scrapping of a controversial Rwanda refugee plan.

#IRANIAN ELECTION Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won the race for the Iranian presidency, on a platform promising the ease tensions with the west, and relax the country’s mandatory headscarf laws.

#LE VOTE Voters in France’s overseas territories begin voting in the second-round of snap parliamentary elections, with mainland polls to open tomorrow.

#CEASEFIRE Israel has confirmed that it will continue ceasefire talks with Hamas officials via mediators in Qatar, as the conflict in Palestine enters its tenth month.

#DEMOCRATS NERVOUS Joe Biden has said that “only God Almighty” could make him drop out of the US presidential race, after a dismal debate performance against Donald Trump had many speculating that the Democratic Party would try to replace him.

PARTING SHOT

Press Association Press Association

Tennis legend Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career has come to an end, after his mixed-doubles partner, Emma Raducanu, pulled out of the fixture citing stiffness in her wrist.

The news brings to an end a career spanning nearly 20 years. Murray’s official last match was a mens’ doubles contest alongside his brother Jamie.