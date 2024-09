NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Swimmers took part in the Liffey swim in Dublin today. Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Protestors in France demonstrating against the appointment of new Prime Minister Michel Barnier by President Emmanuel Macron, Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: Thousands of left-wing protestors took to the streets of France against the appointment of new Prime Minister Michel Barnier

Advertisement

#KENYA: Anguished parents wait for news after fire at boys’ primary school dormitory kills 21

#GAZA STRIP: Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 12 as health workers continue polio vaccinations

#BRUSSELS: Ireland moves closer to NATO as alliance looks to protect Atlantic flank, Niall O’Connor reports from Brussels

PARTING SHOT

Ireland's Seamus Coleman after picking up an injury during the UEFA Nations League Group F match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND HAS LOST 0-2 to England in the Aviva Stadium this evening in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first outing since his appointment as Ireland manager.

If you missed the game and want to catch up, or simply want to relive the past, you can read The 42′s liveblog of the match here, written by Gavan Casey.